US Embassy suspends all non-excepted operations amid federal funding lapse

THE US Embassy in Nassau has suspended all non-excepted operations due to a lapse in federal funding in Washington, though passport and visa services will continue as long as conditions allow.

In a statement, the embassy said excepted functions include those necessary to respond to emergencies involving the safety of human life or the protection of property, as well as activities essential to national security.

The embassy also advised that its Facebook and Instagram accounts will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information.

The shutdown follows the failure of Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress to agree on a stopgap bill before funding expired on September 30, the eve of the new fiscal year.

International media reported that about 750,000 federal employees are now facing furlough, while essential workers must continue reporting to duty without pay. Under US law, employees are entitled to retroactive back pay once a shutdown ends.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said yesterday that layoffs to the federal workforce are “imminent”.