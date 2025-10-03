Bowleg: Upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s parades will be managed by NJC

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg announced yesterday that the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) will manage the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades, with a new 15-member Parade Management Committee led by veteran Junkanooer Douglas Hanna responsible for planning and execution.

Although the most iconic Junkanoo groups have expressed support for the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), Mr Bowleg said the decision reflects the will of the majority and insisted the government has an obligation to follow that outcome.

“In a democratic society, the majority rules,” he said at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing. “The groups went in and in a democratic process and made a decision on their own. Because of that, the government has an obligation to move which is for the greater good and the majority of the people who is involved in Junkanoo at this time.”

He stressed the government is not bound by any agreement with the JCNP. “There is no existing contract or obligation of the government to the JCNP with the management of these periods. No private entity has entitlement to the management of Junkanoo,” he said.

The Parade Management Committee, he added, will include only experienced Junkanooers who have previously overseen parades.

“Every name that will be named in the upcoming days, you will find out that these are experienced people who have been managing long enough, who understand this, who managed parades before, know what to do and know how to make sure it’s staying smoothly,” he said.

Mr Bowleg said he was disappointed by the growing political tone of the dispute, stressing that the focus should remain on the cultural tradition itself.

“I want the Bahamian people to understand that whatever we do is not for political gain or any promotion of myself or any individuals. I have a job to do. I was elected to put policies in place and to ensure that I give the Bahamian the best thing that is possible for them.”

He encouraged all Junkanoo groups to take part in the national parades, noting that the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day events are funded by the government and open to everyone.

The decision follows reports in The Tribune last week that JCNP chairman Dion Miller accused the government of using “political appointees” on the NJC to destabilise Junkanoo.

He said ten major groups, including the Saxons, Roots, One Family, and the World Famous Valley Boys, would compete under a new “League of Champions” banner in defiance of the government’s move.

The clash also comes as the Davis administration advances its draft National Junkanoo Authority Bill, which proposes a statutory body to regulate funding and parade management.

The JCNP has condemned the bill as an attempt to strip it of authority, while the government says its intervention is about fair play and majority rule.

Mr Bowleg said the upcoming parades will proceed under experienced management, stressing that unity is essential. “It doesn’t matter who manages the parade. What happens is when you get on Bay Street and you perform, that’s what this is all about.”