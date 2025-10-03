Lecture urges lawyers to ground arguments in values and emotion

Lawyers and leaders who want to connect with people must move beyond technical language and anchor their messages in shared values and emotion, communication innovator Professor Steve Jardings told an audience at the Eugene Dupuch Law School yesterday.

In a lecture titled “Connecting Communication Messaging to Legal Audiences Through the Use of Values and Emotion,” Professor Jardings struck at the core of how to break through complexity and connect with people on a human level.

For law students and practitioners, his insights underscored the growing need for clarity, empathy and conviction in legal communication.

The lecture was sponsored by The Tribune, and coordinated by Josie Komarica.