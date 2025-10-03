Prisoner escapes court complex

Police are searching for a man who escaped custody from the Nassau Street Court Complex on Thursday afternoon.

Culmer was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and light blue jeans. He is described as being of light brown complexion, with a tattoo of lips on his neck and the name “Tiffany” tattooed on his right chest.

In a statement yesterday, police said Culmer fled from lawful custody at the South Street facility sometime around 3.30pm.

Police said the reason for his custody has not been confirmed, adding that officers are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Anyone with information on Culmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).