Two men injured as Cafe Coco destroyed in fire

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A ROUTINE Thursday afternoon turned disastrous when Café Coco, once known as Cocoplum Restaurant, was gutted by fire yesterday.

The blaze erupted after two gas workers tried to fill cylinders, sparking an explosion that left both men with upper-body injuries. They were taken to hospital by EMS.

Chief Fire Officer Demris Ambrister said the police control room alerted firefighters to the Oakwood Bay blaze around 2.21pm. Two units arrived within 20 minutes and found flames confined to the restaurant’s roof.

He confirmed a local liquefied petroleum gas company had been carrying out work when the incident occurred.

The fire also caused roof damage to two other businesses in the Harbour Green Shopping Plaza on West Bay Street before crews brought it under control.

Café Coco was left completely destroyed inside.