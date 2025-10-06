Authorities still have not found escaped murder accused

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE were tight-lipped when asked yesterday if they had received any information to help capture an accused murderer who escaped from the Magistrates’ Court Complex on South Street Thursday. Authorities still do not know the man’s whereabouts.

Chief Superintendent Anton Rahming, head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), said he had no update on the prisoner, D’Angelo Culmer. He could not confirm whether police had received any tips or believe Culmer was still on New Providence.

“We cannot say where he is at this time,” he said.

Culmer was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and light blue jeans. He is described as light brown in complexion, with a tattoo of lips on his neck and the name “Tiffany” tattooed on his right chest. He escaped around 3.30pm.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape. The Tribune understands Culmer was remanded to prison on February 16, 2024, accused in the killing of 39-year-old Rudiska Bethel in a drive-by shooting on Ragged Island Street.

At the time of the shooting, Culmer was also on bail for attempted murder. Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged him, 34, with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Culmer, with accomplices, allegedly shot and killed Ms Bethel as she stood outside a bar on Ragged Island Street around 7pm on January 31. He also allegedly injured 40-year-old Carla Bain and 36-year-old Lorenzo Sands while they were talking with the victim.

Both Ms Bain and Mr Sands were treated successfully in hospital for gunshot injuries to their right leg and right forearm, while Ms Bethel died at the scene.

In a similar case in September 2022, a 25-year-old man escaped from custody after being sentenced to prison. London Rahming led police on a two-day hunt after the man fled from the Magistrates’ Court on Friday. He had been sentenced to 15 months behind bars for violating the conditions of his bail.