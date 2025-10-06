Couple’s marital fight erupts in court battle

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MARRIED couple were warned in court on Friday after arguing about their marital problems before a magistrate.

At one stage, Rima Bain-King accused her husband — her partner of 18 years and husband of four — of having an affair, even pointing to a woman in court she claimed had been his “sweetheart” for five weeks.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr repeatedly cautioned Bain-King and her husband Antonio King, who appeared before him on separate charges.

King is accused of assaulting his wife on August 24, while she is accused of causing $700 worth of damage to another woman’s blue Chevrolet Malibu on September 25.

Both defendants have denied the offences – with King accusing his wife of having a vendetta against him.

“All of this is about her trying to take over my property,” he told the court. “I need her out of my place.”

However, Bain-King countered that she is named in the will left by his late father.

She told the court her husband had also tried to evict both her and their daughter from the home.

“We are legally married. He can’t put me out of the marital home,” she said.

She then detailed her relationship with her husband, telling the judge he often fought with her in front of her children and constantly harassed her.

She claimed she has two protection orders against him, but he refuses to stay away.

King responded by calling her a “liar,” sparking a heated back-and-forth.

“This is ridiculous,” he repeatedly said.

The judge cautioned both defendants, noting that their marital issues were not for his court to decide.

He also advised the couple to seek redress through the proper legal channels.

The magistrate then granted bail to both defendants and ordered them to stay away from the virtual complainants.

Both are scheduled to return to court in November.