GB attorney and civic leader Jethlyn Burrows dies

Prominent Grand Bahama attorney and civic leader Jethlyn Burrows has died, prompting tributes from across the legal and civic communities for a woman remembered as a trailblazer in justice and service.

Mrs Burrows, the managing partner at Musgrove Burrows Law Chambers, was widely respected for her legal expertise and dedication to public service. Her legal practice spanned family law, criminal and civil litigation, real estate, and industrial relations.

She also held several senior positions within the judiciary, serving as a judge of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal, a magistrate, judicial officer, and deputy registrar of the Supreme Court.

Beyond her professional contributions, Mrs Burrows was an active figure in civic life. She was a former president of both the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Pilot Club of Lucaya, and a member of the Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Bahamas Chapter.

The CIWiL Bahamas Chapter described her as “a woman of grace, purpose, and steadfast commitment to community service.”

“She was our Sister and friend and she will be sorely missed. We stand with you in honoring her legacy and celebrating a life well lived,” said CIWiL Chair Robyn Lynes.

Colleagues and community members praised her passion for education, faith, and youth empowerment — values they say she championed throughout her life and career. Her influence extended beyond Grand Bahama, leaving what many described as a lasting legacy throughout The Bahamas.

Mrs Burrows is survived by her sons, extended family, and loved ones.