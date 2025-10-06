Man shot in Montell Heights last week has succumbed to injuries in hospital

POLICE have confirmed that a 24-year-old man who was shot in Montell Heights last week has died from his injuries.

The victim was wounded during a daylight shooting on Bowe Avenue shortly after 1pm on Thursday, October 2, and died in hospital on Saturday.

Preliminary reports indicate the man was at a local business establishment when a black Japanese vehicle arrived at the scene. Three masked men reportedly exited the vehicle, brandished firearms, and opened fire in his direction.

The victim managed to evade the assailants but was struck in the legs. He was later taken to hospital by private vehicle.

Police have not identified the victim or revealed a motive for the attack.