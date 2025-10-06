Over $12m in drugs seized by law enforcement operations on weekend

LAW ENFORCEMENT agencies seized nearly $12.3m worth of suspected cocaine in two major drug operations over the weekend, one on Cat Island and another on Grand Bahama.

In the larger bust, officers recovered 359 kilograms of suspected cocaine valued at $7.81m during a joint operation in southern Cat Island on Saturday.

According to police, the operation involved officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), OPBAT, and US counterparts. Acting on intelligence, the team travelled by helicopter from New Providence and, with assistance from local officers, searched an area near McQueens where two men were allegedly found hiding in bushes close to the stash.

The suspects, aged 42 and 37, were arrested and transported to New Providence for questioning. The drugs were also flown to the capital for further investigation.

A day later, on Sunday, officers conducting a separate joint operation on Grand Bahama discovered another major shipment of suspected cocaine concealed in a shipping container at a port facility.

Police said the search — carried out by the DEU, the Bahamas Customs Department, and US counterparts — uncovered 181 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $4.5m. No arrests were made in connection with that seizure.

In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force commended the collaboration between Bahamian and US authorities, saying their coordination continues to play a critical role in the fight against drug trafficking throughout the islands.