Police officer charged on two counts of indecent assault

A POLICE officer has been charged in connection with allegations of indecent assault.

According to police, the constable, who they did not name, was arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, October 2, 2025, on two counts of indecent assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $7,500 bail with two sureties.

The charges stem from a complaint made to police on Sunday, September 28.

Police said an internal investigation is ongoing.