Work start imminent for Taino Bridge alternative

By NEIL HARTNELL

and FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporters

Construction of a “temporary” replacement for Freeport’s deteriorating Taino Beach Bridge is due to begin in early October, residents and businesses have been informed.

Charisse Brown, Lucaya Service Company’s (LUSCO) chief executive, and who also heads the Grand Bahama Development Company (DevCO), in a September 24, 2025, letter pledged that Bahamas Hot Mix has been hired to construct a “temporary limestone causeway” that is expected to take around eight weeks to complete.

This new structure, she added, will be constructed parallel to the existing bridge and “provide a 20-foot asphalt roadway” that can be used by both pedestrians and vehicles as an alternative to the crumbling crossing that will be adjacent to it.

No timeline or start date, though, were provided for work on the Taino Beach Bridge. And it was unclear what plans have been made, because Mrs Brown’s letter initially referred to its full “removal and replacement” only to speak to “bridge repairs” just three paragraphs later.

“We are writing to inform you about an upcoming traffic diversion that will affect residents residing on Alan Circle and Tennents Road. This diversion is part of the work to construct a temporary limestone causeway at the Taino Beach Bridge, which is necessary to safely reroute traffic while we undertake the bridge’s removal and replacement,” the LUSCO and DevCO chief wrote.

“This causeway will serve as a safe diversion route for residents, businesses and visitors until the existing bridge can be fully removed and replaced. Construction is scheduled to commence in early October, with Bahamas Hot Mix engaged as the contractor, and an anticipated completion timeframe of approximately eight weeks.

“The causeway will provide a 20-foot asphalt roadway with shoulders for barriers and pedestrian access, and has been designed at a raised elevation to ensure both durability and stability,” she added. “During this period, traffic will be redirected through Alan Circle and Tennents Road to allow vehicles to bypass the existing bridge and access the causeway.

“We understand that this change will take some getting used to, and that it may cause inconvenience for those living along these roads. Please be assured that this measure is temporary and is essential to ensure that both light and heavy vehicles can move safely and efficiently through the area while repairs are being completed.”

Ms Brown continued: “During the construction phase, we recognise that there will be some temporary muddying of the water in the Fortune Bay and Bell Channels. To minimise this impact, we have developed and will implement a series of protective measures. Silt curtains will be deployed around the active work areas to contain suspended sediments and prevent dispersion into the wider channel.

“Construction will be carefully sequenced so that lime rock is placed and compacted in smaller, controlled sections, reducing the amount of exposed material at any given time. In addition, regular water quality monitoring will be conducted to track turbidity levels, with immediate mitigation measures taken if readings exceed acceptable thresholds.

“We kindly ask for your patience and co-operation during this time. The construction period for the causeway is expected to last approximately eight weeks, and we will make every effort to minimise disruptions to your daily routines. The diversion will remain until the bridge repairs are complete. We remain committed to restoring safe and reliable infrastructure for the community.”

LUSCO later issued a joint statement with Tamarind (Grand Bahama) Development to confirm the temporary causeway will restore safe access for both light and heavy vehicles, easing long-standing weight restrictions and supporting local economic activity.

“The Lucaya Service Company Limited (LUSCO) and Tamarind (Grand Bahama) Development are pleased to announce that construction of a temporary causeway at the Taino Beach Bridge will soon commence, marking an important step toward removing the current weight limits so residents, businesses and visitors can move freely again,” said LUSCO

“This initiative ensures that both light and heavy vehicles can once again move safely and efficiently through the area, supporting residents engaged in ongoing construction and enabling businesses to more quickly resume normal activities and services.”

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has approved the construction of the temporary limestone causeway across the canal. It aims to resolve the immediate need for safe, unrestricted passage, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles that have been unable to cross due to a 10-ton weight limit imposed on the aging bridge.

“The causeway will be built by progressively placing and compacting lime rock across the canal. It will provide a 20-foot asphalt roadway for vehicles, with 10-foot shoulders on each side for barriers and pedestrian access,” said LUSCO’s statement

“The roadway surface will be raised to an elevation of approximately five feet - about 1.5 feet above the existing canal seawalls - ensuring durability and stability. An environmental statement, inclusive of an environmental management plan, has been completed and reviewed by the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s Building and Development Department, and permission has been granted to proceed with the causeway.”

LUSCO confirmed that the current 10-ton weight restriction on the Taino Bridge will remain in effect until the temporary causeway is fully constructed and operational. Security personnel will be stationed on site to monitor traffic and prevent further breaches.

“For the continued safety of the public, strict adherence to the current bridge weight limits prohibiting vehicles in excess of 10 tons remains in effect until the causeway is in service. To support enforcement, a security booth and guard will be stationed on the northern side of the bridge to monitor compliance, as repeated breaches have placed undue strain on the structure,” said LUSCO.

“While the installation of the causeway will temporarily interrupt water flow at the bridge, this will not impede canal-front residents from navigating freely within the Fortune Bay and Bell Channel inlets. As boating access beneath the bridge has already been restricted, no additional impacts are anticipated.”

The bridge represents the only transport link to attractions and businesses such as Smith’s Point Fish Fry, Pirate Cove Zip Line and Water Park, the Dolphin Experience, Stoned Crab Restaurant and Tony Macaroni’s Conch Experience.

Residents and business owners have repeatedly voiced frustration over the deteriorating condition of the bridge, calling for urgent repairs to protect access and ensure safety. The construction of the temporary causeway marks the first visible step toward long-awaited infrastructure improvements in the area.