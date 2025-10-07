64-year-old accused of vehicular manslaughter in accident that killed 36-year-old motorcyclist

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 64-year-old man accused of causing a fatal crash on Carmichael Road that claimed the life of a 36-year-old father was remanded to prison yesterday.

Police allege Tyrone Newbold was driving east near Edmonton Lane around 6.36pm on August 1 when his vehicle collided with Ashley Williams’ motorcycle. Williams died at the scene, leaving behind a fiancée and three children.

Newbold was not required to enter a plea when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of vehicular manslaughter. The case will be transferred to the Supreme Court for trial through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is served on February 23, 2026.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.