$7m hospital to be first private facility built on Family Island

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS of Eleuthera marked a milestone today with the opening of Eleuthera Wellness Hospital, the first private hospital to operate on a Family Island.

Located in Palmetto Point, the $7 million, five-bed acute care facility also includes a six-bed urgent care emergency room equipped for advanced cardiac and trauma life support. While round-the-clock hospital services begin on December 1, urgent care opens today and will operate daily until 9pm.

The new hospital is part of the Bahamas Wellness Health System, founded in 2016 by Dr Arlington Lightbourne, which now operates clinics in New Providence, Spanish Wells, Palmetto Point, and South Eleuthera, as well as part-time in Lower Bogue.

Dr Lightbourne described the opening as a milestone for Eleuthera and a model for future healthcare development in the Bahamas. He said the expansion ensures care is closer and more comprehensive, particularly for children and the elderly who once had to travel off-island for treatment.

The facility currently employs about 40 staff members, with plans for expansion. It offers emergency and urgent care, advanced diagnostics including CT scanning, and inpatient services. Full hospital operations, including surgical and blood-banking capabilities, are expected to begin when 24-hour service starts next month.

Residents welcomed the hospital as a long-awaited addition to the island. “God sent,” said Sonia Sands, who praised the convenience and cost savings of receiving advanced care locally. Ricardo Dean called it a source of pride for the community, noting its impact on everyday healthcare access.

Charles Sealy, chairman of Bahamas Wellness Hospital and Clinics, said the facility addresses a long-standing need for accessible, high-quality care on Eleuthera. He said it is designed to support timely treatment for families and the elderly while strengthening community health partnerships.

Bahamas Wellness has also partnered with two air ambulance services — MASA for emergency flights to Nassau and JetICU for transfers to the United States — to enhance emergency response options.