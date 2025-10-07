Ann Marie Davis: My office will address expanding menstrual products in country

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
SPOUSE of the Prime Minister Ann Marie Davis says her office will expand access to a wider range of menstrual products across the country amid growing calls for affordability and choice.
Mrs Davis made the announcement after the launch of the D6 Project documentary earlier this week, saying efforts are underway to introduce menstrual cups and period underwear to better meet the needs of women and girls.
“Absolutely, I agree we do need some more diversity,” she said. “We definitely need the menstrual cups and the underwear.”
She explained that her office is considering the new options to accommodate different users, from students involved in school swimming programmes to elderly women in care facilities. She said period underwear, in particular, would be better suited for older women and promote dignity in personal care.
“The underwear will be more conducive to the elderly in their homes,” Mrs Davis said. “We have to be dignified in everything we do. We have to have the proper supplies and be well prepared for all the different occasions that face us. Our young ladies and women must be given the choice of what is better for them.”
The renewed focus follows mounting advocacy from Equality Bahamas, which last week urged the government to tackle the high cost and limited variety of feminine hygiene products. The group, led by Alicia Wallace, recommended tax exemptions, local manufacturing, and greater availability of reusable alternatives such as cups and period underwear.
Mrs Davis previously launched a national feminine hygiene product distribution initiative through her office in June. At that launch, she described menstrual health as a matter of equality and dignity, saying access to sanitary items “is not a privilege, but a fundamental right.”
She said her office continues to receive widespread requests for more assistance and plans to ensure women, regardless of income or location, have access to affordable menstrual supplies and the ability to choose what works best for them.
“We have to diversify in how we prepare ourselves,” Mrs Davis said. “We are diversifying in every other way, and we have to do the same for menstrual care.”
Comments
joeblow 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
... the vanity project that the "Office of the Spouse" is, must be disbanded! It's paltry budget can be given to Social Services.
The government finding ways to increase the populations dependence on them for things large and small is very socialist and undermines the qualities that keep democracies strong: personal responsibility and accountability! They uses this growing dependence on them to influence votes!
Not too long ago Bahamians had more pride than to have their hands out to the government for everything. What's next, a drive for women to have access to panties and bras?
ThisIsOurs 16 minutes ago
To be honest, access to panties and bras is no joke. I believe theres a non profit that has that mandate. The problem isnt the initiative, it's the hijacking of the initiative by political operatives who could care less if women are girls have proper protection and support
ThisIsOurs 19 minutes ago
Rolls eyes.
And I'm not rolling eyes at the need or the impact, I'm rolling eyes at a clearly political move, targeted at hopefully brain dead electorate and adoring sycophants. "Look Ma I support women, I'm taking VAT off menstrual products". Meanwhile a report of a rape by an MP goes silent for six months and not a single word was uttered.
