Jack's Bay development names general manager

An Eleuthera-based private club and residential community has named Richard Howard as its general manager.

Jack’s Bay, the 1,200-acre development southern end of Eleuthera, in a statement said Mr Howard will direct the project's strategic vision as it enters a pivotal phase of growth. He will oversee operations ahead of its phase one opening this fall.

The developer added that Mr Howard will shape the future direction of the club community and oversee day-to-day operations, which includes residential offerings such as the Atlantic Club Cottages and Playground Residences; the Tiger Woods’ TGR Design 'playground course' and Jack Nicklaus Heritage golf courses; spa and fitness offerings including racquet sports; and the Atlantic Clubhouse.

“As Jack’s Bay prepares to welcome its first home owners and guests, the timing could not be more perfect for Richard to join our team, and we are thrilled to have him on property with us,” said Tommy Turnquest, Jack’s Bay's chief executive.

“Richard brings unmatched expertise in club operations and a proven track record to deliver world class service and amenities. His leadership will be instrumental in defining Jack’s Bay as not just a premier private club in the Caribbean, but one of the most extraordinary lifestyle destinations in the world.”

Mr Howard brings more than 25 years' experience in private club and golf course management to Jack’s Bay. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer and general manager of Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, one of Hawaii’s most exclusive private clubs and home to the PGA Tour's Sony Open.

Jack's Bay's 2025 residential collection includes four-bedroom or six-bedroom fully furnished Atlantic Club cottages and two-bedroom, three-bedroom or four-bedroom Playground Residences. Future phases will unveil additional beachfront homes and expanded lifestyle amenities, including a member-only dock and waterfront dining experience.

Jack’s Bay is just a ten-minute drive from Rock Sound Airport, which is serviced by direct flights from South Florida and Nassau.