Woman set on fire, robbed in GB

A 48-year-old woman has been hospitalised after she was set on fire and robbed on Monday night.

According to police, the woman was in the parking lot of a building on Explorer’s Way when she was approached by a man shortly after 9.30pm.

An argument reportedly broke out between them, during which both threw liquid substances at each other.

Police said the suspect then lit the fluid, engulfing the victim in flames before robbing her of cash and other personal items.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to hospital, where she was said to be in stable condition.

A 39-year-old man was later arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that may assist in the matter to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department.