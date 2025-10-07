Man granted bail after waiting three years in jail for murder trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN charged with murder has been granted bail after spending more than three years in prison awaiting trial - despite strong objections from the prosecution.

Alexander “Alex” Sands, 24, was released on $20,000 bail by Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez, who noted the case had been delayed until August 2026, well beyond the three-year period Parliament considers reasonable for a person to be held without trial.

Sands is accused of fatally shooting Lavandro Paul in New Providence on July 10, 2022. Paul later died in hospital on December 17, 2022.

During the bail hearing, prosecutor Desiree Ferguson objected to his release, arguing that Sands was allegedly affiliated with a gang and should remain in custody both for his own safety and to preserve public order. She warned that his release could heighten the risk of retaliatory violence and said the seriousness of the offence made him a potential flight risk.

Sands denied the allegations, insisting there was no evidence linking him to the killing. He maintained his innocence and argued that there was no written statement from the deceased or contemporaneous record identifying him in a photo lineup. He told the court he would abide by any bail conditions imposed.

In granting bail, Justice Weech-Gomez acknowledged Sands had twice been denied bail before but said the lengthy delay in his trial weighed heavily in her decision.

As part of his release terms, Sands will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and must observe a 6pm to 6am curfew. He is required to sign in at the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by 6pm, surrender his travel documents, and stay at least 100 feet away from prosecution witnesses.

He must also surrender himself into custody on the Monday his trial begins.

Nathan Smith represented the accused.