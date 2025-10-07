Man hit by bus is GB’s ninth traffic fatality

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama electrician was killed after being struck by a bus while walking along Coral Road on Sunday night, pushing the island’s traffic death toll to nine for the year.

Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 8pm following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian. The victim, identified as Warren Clarke, 54, sustained severe injuries and was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The tragedy brings the national road fatality count to 51 for the year.

Mr Clarke’s sister, Raquel Jones, said the family is heartbroken.

“We are still trying to process this news and everybody is in shock and disbelief,” she said.

Despite their grief, Ms Jones said the family is holding on to the memories of a man known for his vibrant personality and dedication to his trade.

“He was the kind of person who liked to have fun. When he showed up, you knew he was there,” she said. “He was also a very good electrician who was well known in the community for his work ethic.”

Ms Jones said doctors fought to save her brother’s life after he was admitted in critical condition but were unable to.

“We were hoping that he would make it, but later that night he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

She added that the family is drawing strength from their faith as they cope with the loss.

“God had other plans,” she said. “We have to hold on to His strength and wisdom to get through this.”

Mr Clarke, a father-of-one, is being remembered as a skilled tradesman and familiar face on the island, with many expressing condolences on social media.

Police said speed has been a factor in several of Grand Bahama’s recent fatal crashes.

In January, a 14-month-old baby was killed in a three-vehicle collision on Queen’s Highway. In May, a woman died in Eight Mile Rock after her car collided with a police vehicle responding to another incident. In August, two men and a 13-year-old boy were killed in separate crashes, and in September, a motorcyclist died on East Sunrise Highway.

Authorities are again urging motorists to slow down and stay alert as investigations into Clarke’s death continue.