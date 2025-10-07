Man waiting incest trial remanded after violating bail conditions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man awaiting trial on two counts of incest was remanded to prison yesterday after prosecutors accused him of failing to sign in at his local police station for 186 days — almost two years in breach of his bail conditions.

Prosecutors told the court the man repeatedly missed mandatory check-ins between December 14, 2023, and September 29.

He pleaded not guilty to violating his bail conditions when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, who denied him further bail and ordered him remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His trial on the incest charges is scheduled to begin December 3.

He was represented by Levon Johnson.