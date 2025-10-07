PM: ‘Stay alert’ amid vote debate

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis urged Progressive Liberal Party supporters last night to “stay alert, stay ready, and stay faithful.”

His comment came as some within his party debate whether he should call an early general election rather than proceed with a by-election in Golden Isles following the death of MP Vaughn Miller.

Speaking during the PLP’s “Southern Link-Up” rally last night, Mr Davis acknowledged the questions swirling among members about the future but said now is not the time for politics.

“I know many of you have questions tonight about what comes next,” he said. “But for now, I want you to do one thing: stay alert, stay ready, and stay faithful. Because when the time comes, and it will come, you will hear from me. But tonight is not a night for politics. Tonight, we reflect on where God brought us and continue the fight in honour of our brother’s life, his service, and his example.”

When an MP dies in The Bahamas, the Speaker notifies the Governor General, who by law must issue a writ for a by-election within 60 days of the vacancy. The law also requires that the election be held no sooner than 21 days and no later than 30 days after the writ is issued.

Mr Davis’ comments come amid growing anticipation over how the party will fill the Golden Isles seat. While a by-election is constitutionally required and the widely anticipated route, some PLPs privately call for an early general election, arguing a by-election loss would kill the party’s momentum heading into a general election.

They acknowledge the headwinds the party could face in the constituency, where voters have expressed frustration over the quality of their representation in recent years.

Joe Johnson, head of the party’s men’s branch, believes their frustration is “legitimate”, and insisted yesterday that the PLP can win again if it chooses the right candidate — himself.

Mr Johnson said his long-standing ties to the area make him best positioned to restore voter confidence as residents complain of being overlooked.

“For me, it is not an uphill battle if the right candidate is chosen because we know what the people want, and the government in power has the machinery to satisfy the people of the entire nation,” he said. “We may not be perfect, but we make progress.”

He said he has lived in the constituency for about 15 years and runs a restaurant in Adelaide employing mostly Golden Isles residents.

“The pain that Golden Isles feels will be the pain that I feel because I am a resident,” he said. “So when I speak for Golden Isles, I speak for my nine-year-old son who was born in Golden Isles. So I’m not just fighting for the people, I’m fighting for my family.”

Mr Johnson said he was also an aspirant in 2021 before Mr Miller was reselected by the party and went on to win the seat.

Describing himself as “a party man,” he said he has “major machinery behind me if, in fact, it’s me or not me, prepared to invade Golden Isles to continue to be PLP.”

Nonetheless, party insiders say Senator Darren Pickstock is the frontrunner for the nomination, enjoying support from several senior figures. Mr Pickstock confirmed his interest, telling reporters: “I am ready to take the charge.”

Another hopeful, D’Asante Small, has also expressed interest. The FNM’s Brian Brown, the party’s ratified candidate for the general election, is expected to represent the party should it participate in a by-election.