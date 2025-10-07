Residents voice flooding fears over new hospital

By ANNELIA NIXON

Homeowners and residents last night argued that recent flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda shows why Perpall Tract is not a suitable location for New Providence's new $285.25m hospital.

Persons from surrounding communities also raised concerns about noise and traffic pollution at last night's Town Planning Committee public consultation. The hospital is targeted for a 50-acre site on New Providence Highway in an area between the six-legged roundabout and the Saunders Beach roundabout.

Many attendees recalled issues with flooding following tropical storm which left many homes inundated with water. Dr Michael Darville, minister of health and wellness, though, clarified that the project would not be in the specific area of the wellfields and its buildings would be located on higher ground some seven to 14 feet above sea levels.

However, Barbara Hepburn, president of the Grove West Homeowners Association, argued that the recent flooding proves the area is not a suitable site for the hospital. “In recent times, just looking at the flooding that we just had when we were underwater, first time to this level,” Ms Hepburn said.

“And so if the impact assessment some years ago said one thing, we cannot ignore what is happening. And with the tropical storm, we were underwater [and] still underwater, and still without electricity. And so, heaven forbid, a hurricane comes - that's only a tropical storm. Now it's OK to say it's probably above sea level. I don't see how that is mitigating against what we just had."

Dr Darville said the Government and Ministry of Health have obtained a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) for the project from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), which indicates the land is suitable.

He added: “I assure you that this particular hospital will have its own sewerage and water plant… I'm not here to justify the work of the Ministry of Environment. We have an environmental certificate that has been approved that forced us to move further for the execution of the funding.”

Travis Robinson, the prospective FNM candidate for the Fort Charlotte constituency at the upcoming general election, asked Dr Darville to “please reconsider, because the people of Fort Charlotte says, no".

“You spoke a lot about the EIA, the environmental impact assessment. I personally had an opportunity to review and read that same assessment, which you were referring to, from JSS Consulting. And the most critical area of that report in the outline was their concern for the flooding in Fort Charlotte or in that immediate area," Mr Robinson added.

"Let's go from a wider understanding of what we're referring to… It was a concern that the project would exacerbate the flooding within the area. I read the report. The report also indicated that it is 212 acres of well field. The entire area that you're referring to is 212 acres of well field. You're referring to 50 acres, or 50.3 acres, within that well field. All of that is within the well field.”

Mr Robinson listed a number of surrounding neighbourhoods, pointing out the “horror” of the recent flood. He added that the hospital development would result in water flowing back into nearby communities after heavy rain, and argued that the development “is a bad idea".

Another resident of West Grove pointed out the possible challenges with increased traffic if the hospital were to be built in the proposed location. Another resident, Wanda Strachan, said noise levels due to sirens may be a concern and, with crime on the rise in the area, a hospital may invite more.

“I think we have about 14 entrances… to that area,” Ms Strachan said. “We already have a problem on Prospect. You have Balmoral, cars being stolen, gas tanks being stolen. There's rapes in our neighbourhood. We almost have lost control of our neighbourhood because of the amount of entrances, and we want to get that fixed. Now we're faced with a hospital being placed in the area.”