Victim shot dead by gunmen outside his Seabreeze home

A man in his 20s was shot and killed by gunmen outside his home in Seabreeze last night.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King told reporters the fatal shooting occurred around 8pm on Concha Road, off Seabreeze Lane. She said the victim had just arrived at his residence when a dark Japanese vehicle pulled up and its occupants opened fire, fatally wounding him.

CSP King said police do not yet know the motive for the killing.

When asked about a video purportedly circulating online that reportedly shows the victim being ambushed by gunmen, she said she could not confirm it was connected to the incident.

CSP King also cautioned people against sharing sensitive information, noting that it could jeopardise the investigation.

“I always say, put yourself in the family of this victim. They are looking for justice, and this, as I said, can impede, can compromise the investigation of police,” she said.