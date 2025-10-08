End discord in Junkanoo

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I have no idea who the letter writer ‘B Azzan Johnson’ is, but l would like to sincerely thank her/him for the Junkanoo letter entitled ‘The soul of Junkanoo’ printed yesterday, October 6.

I urge everyone to please read it!

It encompasses the very same sentiments that l know my late husband, Jackson Burnside III, would have penned to describe this most disturbing state of affairs now fracturing our precious Bahamian Junkanoo’s soul.

Please stop the discord, and unite in love and unity. Otherwise, you are cutting off your nose to spite your face and throwing the baby out with the bathwater - and nobody wins!

There is enough for everybody to share, with sense!

Pam Burnside

October 6, 2025.