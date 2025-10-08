FNM candidate: Residents want general election

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BRIAN Brown, the Free National Movement’s ratified candidate for Golden Isles, says residents would prefer a full general election instead of a by-election following the death of MP Vaughn Miller.

Mr Brown, who said he has lived in the constituency for more than 23 years and ran there in the last general election, said people in the area feel overlooked under the Progressive Liberal Party and want a government that prioritises their concerns.

He said he has remained active in Golden Isles since his last campaign and has kept his constituency office open, adding that his focus is on community-based projects for the young and elderly.

The constituency has drawn national attention since Mr Miller’s sudden death on September 28. While Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the PLP remains in mourning, his recent call for supporters to “stay alert” has fuelled talk of an early election.

Inside the PLP, several hopefuls are vying for the nomination. Senator Darren Pickstock, considered the frontrunner, said Mr Miller’s death was a shock but added that he is ready to serve in whatever capacity the prime minister decides.

“I will be on the ground and all hands on deck. Whatever way it goes, I will be ready,” he said.

Mr Pickstock described Golden Isles as a diverse constituency facing infrastructure and unemployment challenges. Asked whether not living in the area puts him at a disadvantage, he said representation is about commitment, not a “zip code.”

Other PLP hopefuls include Joe Johnson, head of the party’s men’s branch and a Golden Isles resident, and D’Asante Smalls, a young entrepreneur and marketing professional who said she submitted her nomination letter before Mr Miller’s passing.

Ms Smalls said she wants to focus on economic empowerment and establish a constituency clinic to help residents access essential services.

“I have a lot of young people around me who are feeling the same frustrations,” she said. “They need to feel and see the actual delivery of results. I think people need to believe again.”

A recent Tribune canvass of Golden Isles found that many residents are frustrated by worsening roads, rising costs, and what they described as years of limited attention from their representative. Some said they are considering switching allegiance, while others expressed doubt that politics can bring meaningful change.