LETTER: Keep RBDF home, don’t send to Haiti

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I write today out of deep concern and frustration regarding the decision to send Bahamian troops to Haiti. While every compassionate Bahamian sympathises with the hardships faced by the Haitian people, our first duty must be to The Bahamas and to the safety and wellbeing of our own citizens.

We are a small nation with limited resources, already struggling to manage escalating crime, illegal migration, economic strain, and the many challenges affecting our daily lives. Our Defence Force men and women are already stretched to their limits — working tirelessly to secure our borders, protect our communities, and maintain peace. How, then, can we reasonably justify deploying them to another country when our own house is not yet in order?

This is not a rejection of humanitarian concern; it is a call for common sense, accountability, and national prioritisation. The Bahamas cannot pour from an empty cup. Haiti must take the lead in fighting for its own stability, while we focus on strengthening ours.

I strongly appeal to the Minister of National Security and to all decision-makers involved in this matter: reconsider this move. Our troops must be positioned where they are needed most — here at home. Bahamians deserve to feel protected, secure, and confident that their leaders are putting their interests first.

Charity must begin at home. Before we extend our hand abroad, let us first secure our borders, restore order, and ensure that The Bahamas remains a safe and sovereign nation for generations to come.

A CONCERNED BAHAMIAN

Nassau,

October 7, 2025.