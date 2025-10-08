LETTERS: Be informed and get involved

EDITOR, The Tribune.

In an age where information is more accessible than ever, it’s crucial to recognize the power that comes with being informed. It’s not just about knowledge for knowledge’s sake; it’s about the active role we can play in shaping our communities and fulfilling our civic duty.

At the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), we believe being empowered through information is the first step in meaningful participation in society, and it is the driving force behind our mission. Our communities, especially those that are underrepresented and equity-seeking, often struggle to have their voices heard because the tools to access vital information remain out of reach. Whether it’s understanding local policies, knowing how to engage with governance processes, or simply having the resources to make informed decisions, information is the key that unlocks the door to participation. Without it, we are passive observers in systems that directly impact our lives and communities.

Through programmes like Be Clear Bahamas, which breaks down the national budget and aims to increase financial literacy; and resources like our Policy Review Center on our website, which provides access to the most up-to-date versions of national policies for public review, ORG is constantly working to bridge the gap between people and the information they need to be engaged and responsible citizens. When we are informed, we are better equipped to advocate for ourselves and others. We understand the policies and laws that affect us. We know how to get involved in community efforts, by supporting local causes or participating in public discussions. We fulfill our civic duty by being informed and inspiring and empowering those around us to do the same.

But the responsibility doesn’t fall on individuals alone. It’s on all of us to ensure that information is accessible, transparent, and easy to digest. The process of sharing and demystifying information can help build a more engaged and stronger society, where everyone has the chance to be heard and contribute to the change they want to see.

Having just recognised “International Access to Information Day,” ORG wants to remind people of the importance of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and the need for its full implementation. When we talk about access to information and the benefits of creating an informed society, FOIA is a critical tool to lead us in that direction. We invite the public to visit the FOIA Resource Hub at www.orgbahamas.com/foia-hub to learn more about this law and how we can all push for its full enactment.

Our call to the public to get informed; get involved. Let’s commit to bringing information back to the community. Let’s make being informed the foundation of active involvement. The path to empowerment begins with being informed on what’s happening in our nation, knowing our rights, and knowing how to get involved in the community and engage with governance processes.

Ari Wells

Senior Outreach Officer, the Organization for Responsible Governance

October 5, 2025.