Prosecutors close their case against man accused of taking part in gang rape of teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man accused of taking part in a phone phishing scam that drained a local bank account was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Marvin Hawthorne, 19, and others conspired to steal $3,000 from the Commonwealth Bank account of Daniel Elizor on September 13 in New Providence.

The next day, police allegedly found Hawthorne with $4,260, which investigators believe were the proceeds of the scam.

Hawthorne pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit stealing, stealing, and money laundering (possession) when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

His attorney, Alphonso Lewis, told the court that Hawthorne was recovering from gunshot wounds.

However, Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, objected to bail, arguing that the accused had no legal status in The Bahamas.

Magistrate Serville remanded Hawthorne to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his status hearing on October 15. His trial is set for December 9.

