Protection Against Violence Commission will be in place before general election

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Myles LaRoda said the long-promised Protection Against Violence Commission will be in place before the next general election, even as activists accuse the government of dragging its feet on a key safeguard meant to protect women and children.

The commission, mandated by the Protection Against Violence Act passed in August 2023, would serve as the central body coordinating national efforts to combat gender-based violence, monitoring data, managing shelters, and ensuring victims receive support and protection under the law. Its absence, women’s rights groups say, has left many of the law’s protections unenforceable and victims still vulnerable.

“The work that will be done by that commission will be carried on now,” Mr LaRoda said. “Once there is a definite word, I will be the first one to notify you all.”

He described the commission’s rollout as a work in progress, though campaigners argue the government has already taken too long to act.

Mr LaRoda’s comments came during a United Nations-backed workshop on national readiness to respond to gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health needs during emergencies. He warned that women and children remain the most at risk during disasters and crises — from hurricanes to acts of violence — and said the country must strengthen both its emergency-response systems and its social protections.

“In hurricanes or whatever the tragedy is, women in particular and the most vulnerable, along with kids, are the ones most affected,” he said, adding that preparedness ensures “no one is left behind” when disasters strike.

The four-day training, hosted by the Ministry of Social Services in partnership with the UN Population Fund, is part of efforts to improve coordination between social services, police, and healthcare agencies when abuse occurs. Mr LaRoda said gender-based-violence preparedness is now recognised as an essential part of disaster planning, with agencies working to build stronger frontline capacity to assist victims.

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said The Bahamas must also confront the stigma that keeps many victims from seeking justice.

“A lot of these cases collapse because of unwilling witnesses,” he said. “If you’re being violated by somebody of power who is the provider for the home, there’s pressure not only from that person but from other family members. Some even say, ‘If you send this person to jail, who is going to take care of us?’”

He said most offenders are relatives or guardians, making victims fearful of testifying. “The issue has never been the law itself, but rather the willingness,” he said.

Mr LaRoda, a veteran lawyer, also addressed criticism of lenient sentences in sexual offence cases, saying judges weigh plea deals and cooperation from witnesses. “Judges take into consideration all of the facts that are provided for them,” he said, adding that plea agreements often make the difference between conviction and acquittal.

“Sometimes you’d be better off to take the plea as it is than going to a trial where you could actually lose,” he said.