Woman accused of embezzling nearly $380,000 for company

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 54-year-old woman accused of embezzling nearly $380,000 from a local construction company was granted $70,000 bail yesterday after denying dozens of theft and money laundering charges frothier employer.

Prosecutors allege Loretta Pinder stole $377,495.60 from ARC Construction Company’s Scotiabank account over a two-year period, between January 2020 and December 2022.

Pinder pleaded not guilty to 38 counts of stealing by reason of employment and 35 counts of money laundering when she appeared before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

The magistrate granted her $70,000 bail with two to three sureties and ordered her to sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the first Monday of each month by 7pm. She must also surrender her travel documents.

She was warned that any breach of these conditions would lead to her bail being revoked.

Pinder’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 9.

Inspector Ronisha Smith prosecuted.