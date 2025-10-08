Woman pays $9k guarantee for attempted murder accused who failed to show up for court

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN who guaranteed bail for an accused attempted murderer was ordered to pay $9,000 after a Supreme Court judge ruled that the man “habitually” failed to appear for court and was no longer a fit and proper person to remain on bail.

Justice Andrew Forbes, sitting in the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division, revoked Antonio Johnson’s bail and ordered him remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, finding that his repeated absences from court over nearly a year were wilful.

Johnson, who faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, was first granted $9,000 bail in April 2018 by Justice Etta Gray-Evans. He was required to report to the Central Police Station three times a week and was fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

Court records show he missed seven court dates between June 2024 and April 2025, prompting the Crown to apply for his bail to be revoked and the bond forfeited. Carla Hall, who stood as Johnson’s surety, was ordered to pay the full $9,000 in instalments or face possible conviction.

During the hearing, Johnson claimed he stayed away because a police officer allegedly threatened to kill him if he remained on Grand Bahama. But Justice Forbes noted that neither Johnson nor his attorney raised the allegation for more than two years, only doing so after the Crown moved to revoke his bail. The judge said there was no evidence or proof of the alleged threat and concluded that Johnson’s absences were deliberate.

In his written ruling, Justice Forbes cited Court of Appeal decisions affirming a judge’s authority to revoke bail where there are “substantial grounds for believing” an accused person would not appear for trial. He said the court could not impose any conditions to ensure Johnson’s attendance and therefore viewed his further remand as “optimal” for both accountability and safety.

The judge ruled that Johnson was not a fit and proper person for bail and that no conditions could guarantee his appearance in future proceedings.

Johnson was remanded to prison but may reapply for bail.

Kendal Knowles represented the accused, while Ashley Carroll appeared for the Crown.