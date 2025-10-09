BAMSI gains support to bolster fly fishing guides

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) is bolstering its commitment to the nation’s fly fishing sector, hosting guide training and receiving new financial support from the government.

The push coincided with the third annual Fly Fishing homecoming Conclave at the Courtyard Marriott, which attracted 150 stakeholders. During his keynote address, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, the hon. Chester Cooper, pledged that the Tourism Develop- ment Corporation would provide full scholarships for all students enrolling in BAMSI’s fly fishing programme.

BAMSI is currently the only institution globally to offer a recognised certification in flats fishing, preparing the next generation of guides for this multi-million-dollar industry. Cooper noted that the current training cohort includes 28 new recruits, the highest number ever enrolled, with graduation expected in March 2026.

In addition to supporting new recruits, BAMSI hosted a three-day seminar for approximately 30 veteran guides. The sessions, held at the National Training Agency, focused on preparing the participants for licensure by reinforcing professional standards and reviewing laws. Presenters covered topics ranging from business licenses and VAT to sustainability regulations from the Department of Fisheries.

Dr. Raveenia Roberts-hanna, president of BAMSI, highlighted the Institute’s broader mission, stating its work in agriculture and marine science also creates opportunities for eco-tourism. Seasoned guide Bonefish Linda praised the seminar, noting it reinforced the importance of being properly licensed.

The government reiterated its commitment to the sector, with Minister Cooper pledging to partner with the Small Business Development Centre to help Bahamians open fly fishing lodges. he also confirmed that a dedicated regulatory unit would be established.

The efforts underscore a growing partnership between national institutions and industry leaders to secure the future of fly fishing in The Bahamas.