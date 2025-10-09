Conditional discharge for man who attacked tourists while high on cocaine

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who attacked a tourist at Atlantis while high on cocaine was placed on six months’ probation yesterday.

Prosecutors said Chadwick Russell, 26, punched George Kakidas in the face several times during an altercation at the Royal Towers on Paradise Island around 2pm on October 4. He also reportedly assaulted Christopher and Kristin Kakidas during the same incident.

When arrested, Russell told police he had taken cocaine before the attack.

He pleaded guilty to causing harm and two counts of assault before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

After expressing remorse, Russell was granted a conditional discharge and placed on probation for six months, during which he must attend anger management classes. Failure to comply will result in a three-month prison sentence.

Russell, represented by Tonique Lewis, was advised of his right to appeal within seven days. He is to return to court on April 10, 2026, for a progress report.