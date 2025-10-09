Joint programme introduces AgTech Pilot Cohort in Grand Bahama

The Bahamas has launched a groundbreaking AgTech Pilot Cohort in Grand Bahama, joining global nations like Brazil and Nigeria in prioritizing food security through technology.

The initiative, housed at the Harold DeGregory Complex, is a collaboration between the Ministry for Grand Bahama, BTVI, BAMSI, Dimitra Incorporated, and Innovate 242. Its goal is to equip young Bahamians with cutting-edge tech skills to modernize the agricultural sector.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, stated the programme, which has Cabinet approval, will offer tech-focused classes and serve as the home for the Young Innovators Club.

Targeting youth aged 17 to 25, the 52-week programme will provide training, computers, and employment opportunities in farming, according to Orthyneil Pinder, General Manager of the Bahamian Corporation.

John Trask, CEO of Dimitra Incorporated, highlighted that the company’s platform uses blockchain, machine learning, and satellite imagery to support farmers worldwide.

The programme aims to attract a new generation to view agriculture as a sustainable and innovative career path. Registration for the pilot cohort is now open.