Man pleads not guilty to car theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old man was granted $5,000 bail yesterday after being accused of stealing a car.

Prosecutors allege Antonio Butler stole a white 2012 Nissan March belonging to Samuel Saintil on February 13 in New Providence.

Butler pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing and receiving when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

As part of his bail conditions, Butler must report to the Fox Hill Police Station every Friday by 6pm and will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

He is scheduled to return to court for trial on December 3.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.