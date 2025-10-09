Pintard deflects on whether FNM will contest by-election

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard has avoided saying whether the Free National Movement would participate in a Golden Isles by-election.

Asked directly about it yesterday, he deflected and renewed calls for Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis to call an early general election instead.

The Tribune understands that the FNM has not officially determined whether it will run a candidate in a by-election, with one source saying some do not want one.

The debate echoes one that unfolded before the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election in 2023, when former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham reportedly told Mr Pintard not to run, warning that by-elections tend to favour the Progressive Liberal Party. The party ignored that advice, entered the race, and lost. The PLP also won the only two other by-elections held this century, in 2010 and 2012.

Some in the FNM warn against draining campaign funds ahead of the general election, while others acknowledge that a win in Golden Isles could energise the base and potentially attract fresh financial backing.

The decision would likely be more complicated in a tougher constituency. However, Golden Isles residents have long complained about the quality of their representation under Vaughn Miller, who died on September 28. FNM insiders believe the seat offers the party a far better chance than West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Yesterday, Mr Pintard reiterated that the government should “go to a general election” rather than “allocate scarce resources that can buy ambulances, medication” to a single-seat race, arguing the country’s worsening finances make a by-election wasteful.

“We believe there are series of reasons that the Prime Minister should go and get a new mandate from the Bahamian people,” he said, accusing the Davis administration of being “cash-strapped” and struggling to pay public servants and contractors on time.

Mr Pintard said Brian Brown, the party’s leader in Golden Isles, is ready to go. “He’s been in that constituency for over nine years. He’s never left the constituency,” he said. “So if [the Prime Minister] is considering a general election, he says he’s ready, they’re well prepared, ring the bell.”

Within the PLP, several hopefuls are vying to succeed Mr Miller, including Senator Darren Pickstock, Joe Johnson, and D’Asante Smalls — all said to be waiting for Mr Davis to decide whether to ring the bell for one seat or all.