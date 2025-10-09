Pintard met with North Abaco generals due to unrest over Terrece Bootle’s selection

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

WEEKS after ratifying Terrece Bootle as the Free National Movement’s candidate for North Abaco, party leader Michael Pintard travelled to the island on Tuesday to address unrest among FNM generals who say they were sidelined and ignored during the selection process.

The visit underscored ongoing disunity in the party’s Abaco base, where some long-time campaign organisers have vowed not to support Ms Bootle, claiming her selection was driven by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s influence rather than the will of local supporters.

They say Mr Ingraham, who represented North Abaco for more than 35 years, personally backed Ms Bootle’s candidacy and urged party members to unite behind her. But several generals told Mr Pintard during a meeting this week that they felt disrespected and overlooked.

In a video leaked to The Tribune, Mr Pintard is seen meeting with FNM generals as the name Gary Smith — a former party hopeful — is repeatedly mentioned. One supporter says: “Once Gary be here we straight.” Mr Pintard acknowledged he had worked with Mr Smith before and recognised his strength as a spokesperson.

Boynell Williams, a Meritorious Council Member in North Abaco who organised the meeting, said the backlash was not against Ms Bootle personally but against how her candidacy was decided.

“The people is sour because of the way the former prime minister Mr Hubert Alexander Ingraham blew into the leader of the official opposition Mr Pintard to push something,” he said. “Nobody mad with her. Nobody feel like she can’t handle the job.”

Mr Williams, who worked on Mr Smith’s earlier campaign, said FNM generals believe Mr Smith has stronger ties to constituents and would have been the better choice. He said several of those present told Mr Pintard they would not support Ms Bootle and would encourage others to withhold their votes.

The meeting included generals from key North Abaco settlements — the party’s grassroots organisers — but not Mr Smith himself, who later confirmed he was aware of the gathering and accepted that Ms Bootle is now the ratified candidate.

“It got to be a different shake-up, or whatever it is to be because, you know, the people are angry,” Mr Williams said. “They wanted Gary Smith to represent them because they already know the type of person he is.”

Another FNM supporter who attended the meeting said about 15 participants openly told Mr Pintard they would not back the party’s choice, warning that their voices carry influence across the constituency.

“They’re the generals for the FNM in the town. They’re the ones who could influence people,” he said.

He and others warned that without reconciliation, the FNM has “no chance” of reclaiming the North Abaco seat in the next general election.

The Tribune understands that Mr Pintard listened to the complaints but reminded them that Ms Bootle remains the party’s candidate. He declined to comment when contacted by The Tribune, characterising the matter as “family business.”