PM: Data Protection Bill ‘a turning point’ for Bahamians

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday tabled the Data Protection Bill 2025 in the House of Assembly, calling it a “turning point” that will give Bahamians far greater control over their personal information in an increasingly digital world.

The bill, which repeals and replaces the 2003 data protection law, sets out sweeping new rights for residents and new obligations for businesses, government agencies and organisations that collect, store or share personal data.

Mr Davis told Parliament the law was designed around three principles — empowerment, trust and innovation — to ensure privacy protections keep pace with modern technology.

“Every day, our people are online conducting business, banking, shopping, learning, communicating and working,” he said. “All of this involves the collection, sharing and handling of personal information. This new Bill represents a critical step forward in protecting all this data.”

For ordinary citizens, the bill means they will have the right to see what information companies or agencies hold about them, to correct inaccuracies, and to demand deletion when it is no longer needed. They can also object to their data being used for certain purposes, such as targeted advertising or unnecessary sharing with third parties.

Companies and public bodies will no longer be able to quietly sell or share people’s information without clear permission. Consent must now be “freely given, specific, informed, and unambiguous,” according to a draft bill previously released. Sensitive data, including medical, financial, biometric, and genetic information, will receive the strictest protection, and special rules will cover data belonging to children, the elderly, and other vulnerable people.

The bill also requires stronger safeguards against hacks and leaks. If a data breach occurs, the affected company must report it and notify those whose information was exposed. People whose data is misused will have the right to complain to a newly strengthened Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, which will have powers to investigate, fine violators, and order compensation for damages. The commissioner would be appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the prime minister after consultation with the opposition leader.

For businesses, the reforms introduce mandatory registration for all data controllers and processors, as well as rules on data retention, storage, and transfer abroad. Companies will have to show they handle information lawfully and securely, a move Mr Davis said will build consumer confidence rather than create red tape. Companies that process information without registration could face fines of up to $10,000 and potential imprisonment.

“When businesses handle information properly, they earn trust,” Mr Davis said. “And trust, Madam Speaker, is good for business.”

Mr Davis said the new framework will be phased in over several years, giving organisations time to adjust, train staff, and upgrade systems. He added that the bill draws heavily from international models, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as laws in Jamaica, Bermuda, and Kenya.

By aligning Bahamian standards with global ones, he said, the country would support growth in digital industries such as e-commerce, fintech, artificial intelligence, and health technology.

“This Bill is about building a society that is ready for the opportunities and challenges of the digital age,” Mr Davis said. “It ensures that as we continue to build a digital economy, we do so on a foundation of trust, fairness, and accountability.”