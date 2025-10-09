Two charged with grievous harm in physical altercation

By PAVEL BAILEY

One of two men accused of seriously injuring another man during a fight on Lumumba Lane last month was yesterday denied bail.

Prosecutors allege Kamarly Strachan, 20, and Ronaldo Wilson, 20, wounded Rashard Hanna and injured Justin Feaster during a physical altercation on September 4.

Both men pleaded not guilty to charges of grievous harm and causing harm before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Prosecutor Inspector Shadrach Coakley objected to Strachan’s bail, which was denied. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Wilson was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties and must report to the East Street South Police Station every Monday by 7pm. Their trial begins on December 2.