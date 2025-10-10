Bahamasair to fill Briland void amid airfare concern

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

Harbour Island and North Eleuthera will see Bahamasair fill part of the void left by Silver Airways collapse when it begins service from Fort Lauderdale on November 23.

With the national flag carrier set to operate the route twice weekly, on Sundays and Wednesdays, hotels on North Eleuthera and Harbour Island are hoping these flights will increase traffic following a slow season that has seen less business that in past years.

Ben Simmons, owner of Little Island Hotels, which includes the Ocean View Club, The Other Side and The Farm, said events in the US as well as the cost of airfare may have played a role in reduced visitor volumes to North Eleuthera.

“I don't know if it is just because there's so much craziness in the US right now, or what's going on, but it does feel like... that demand is a little slower than normal compared to what I've seen in previous years,” Mr Simmons said.

“It could be airfare or air options. It could be some other kind of chaos that's happening in the market that is making people think about travelling. It could be that people are uncertain about economic outcomes, but there's definitely a bit of a, I think, a dip in demand, I would say.

“We're lucky in that our wedding business has filled the gap. So we're doing quite well in that. We actually have more weddings than we typically would, starting from November 1 straight through to December," Mr Simmons added.

"It's actually that Christmas, New Year's period that is typically constantly tripping over themselves to get in. We're sad, but they're just not tripping over themselves to get in. So that's the period there that I feel, there seems to be some trepidation in the market for whatever reason.”

Henry Rolle, managing partner of The Rock House, said the addition of Bahamasair flights from Fort Lauderdale should help make up the numbers on Harbour Island, adding that some foreign airlines have taken advantage and raised airfare prices for those travelling to Eleuthera.

“I think we're more concerned that the reason that the numbers are down is because of what's happening in the States...,” Mr Rolle said. “Having Bahamasair take over is definitely going to help. Is it going to make a major impact? Honestly, I'm not sure.

"If anything, it should probably be steady, definitely, because our busy season is still looking really good. Our regular season is still looking really good. It's just the slow season. People are just holding on to their pocket books.

“I do notice that it's [Bahamasair's flight] necessary. We've had a couple of people call them because, I'm guessing, the airlines in the US are taking advantage of the fact that Silver isn't there any more. So some of the prices have doubled, and some have tripled, especially during the peak season.

"We've had quite a few people call in just to move their dates back, either forward or back a day, just so they could save a whole lot of money on the airfare," Mr Rolle added.

“They're noticing that the traffic has increased. They're noticing that, regardless of how much they raise the prices, people are still going to pay even if they complain. Harbour Island, it's still a special destination. Everyone still wants to come here, thankfully. But, I guess the concern is, how long is that going to last with the prices as high as they are?”

Mr Simmons noted that Silver Airways made two to three trips a day, multiple days a week, and the carrier's collapse resulted in a significant loss of traffic into Eleuthera - “at least 220 seats, maybe".