BPL installs new generation unit at Rock Sound station

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) has installed a new generation unit at its Rock Sound power plant in a bid to “aggressively address power generation woes" and bring much-needed stability to Eleuthera.

Pedro Marcello, BPL's southern regional Family Islands manager, said the new unit represents a major step forward in BPL’s strategy to strengthen power infrastructure across Eleuthera while larger, long-term upgrades continue to develop.

“This generator will provide more reliable power by reducing the demand on the Hatchet Bay power station, helping to minimise the frequency of outages. Our goal is to have Rock Sound energise all of South Eleuthera, allowing the Hatchet Bay power Station to power the north," he added.

Mr Marcello said BPL also recently commissioned the Tarpum Bay substation, which strengthens the island’s transmission and distribution network and ensures more efficient and reliable delivery of electricity throughout South Eleuthera.

“By reducing strain on the wider system, the substation plays a key role in stabilising supply, complementing other ongoing upgrades and laying the foundation for long-term improvements in power supply," he said.

These upgrades came after BPL held a Town Hall meeting in South Eleuthera last week. Residents used the opportunity to voice their concerns and learn about the company’s immediate and long-term plans to enhance electricity reliability across the island. They voiced mounting frustrations over frequent outages, voltage surges and service disruptions.

Cathy Coats, a resident of Tarpum Bay, said the power situation has caused damage to household appliances and disrupted daily life. “For the last two months, the power has been off and on. It surges too high and burns up equipment. It's down too low, and equipment won't work. This is not helping anybody. We need somebody to get the power fixed,” said Mrs Coats.

Mr Marcello acknowledged the challenges residents are facing, and reiterated BPL's commitment to addressing both technical issues and community engagement. He said the state-owned energy monopoly remains focused on upgrading infrastructure, enhancing power generation and building trust with its customer base.

“There was quite a bit of frustration from consumers as they expressed their concerns about the reliability of power supply,” said Mr Marcello. “I believe they left this meeting understanding that we are actively working to deliver the level of service they deserve — reliable, consistent and reflective of the value they pay for.”

BPL has also launched a dedicated WhatsApp channel for Eleuthera that provides updates on outages, restoration efforts and system maintenance.