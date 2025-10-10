Church group to protest over Pride Week march

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
TENSIONS are mounting ahead of tomorrow’s Pride Week march, as a church group plans a counter-protest on the same day at the University of The Bahamas, raising fears of confrontation.
The “Human Rights March,” organised by members of the LGBTQ community and allied groups, is scheduled as part of Pride Week activities. Organisers say the event is about equality and visibility, not sexual expression. But Churches United in Christ, led by Prophetess Pastor Dr Patrice Smith, says it will also protest that day to “stand up for what the Bible says.”
“I am not bashing anybody,” she said. “I just feel like the world needs to know the truth. It’s time for the church to come out of the four walls. We’ve been silent too long. We’ve allowed so many things to pass, and now it’s in our face. And so, as the church, we have to stand up. We have to say something. We have to be present.”
Her comments reflect the continued rift in The Bahamas, where expressions of LGBTQ visibility often trigger strong pushback from religious groups and others.
Activists say this intolerance underscores why Pride Week — and its public march — remain vital.
Victor Rollins, founder of SASH Bahamas and one of the earliest organisers of Pride events, said yesterday that misconceptions about the march persist because of imported stereotypes and misinformation. “Firstly, I want to say it’s called a Human Rights March, not a gay pride march,” he said. “You have different people, different groups, all joining in. Other people come and call it a gay pride march.”
He said those expecting flamboyant displays will be surprised. “People don’t do what they do in their bedrooms in the streets,” he said. “They’re going to see persons who believe in human rights — women’s groups, groups defending the rights of children being molested, and others. They’ll be in for a shock because it’s not just ‘gay people’ — it’s a human rights march.”
Gennaro Bullard, executive director of the Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs and a member of the Pride planning committee, said the movement has evolved far beyond its early years. “The needs that our service and pride is dictated by the climate that exists at the moment,” he said. “Especially with the rise of the far-right movement in different geopolitical spaces, funding for projects that service the LGBTQ community, whether human rights or healthcare, has been jeopardised. These events are about showing that we are here: your brothers, sisters, neighbours.”
Pride Week traces its roots to 2001, when local organisers first held small social events and health fairs. A larger Pride Weekend in 2014 sparked fierce backlash after religious leaders condemned it as immoral, forcing organisers into the international spotlight and setting the tone for future debates.
Since 2020, the event has been revived annually in October, aligning with National Heroes Month and focusing on education, art, health, and inclusion.
“To be a thriving member of the LGBTQ community, you are a hero in itself,” Mr Bullard said. The week’s sessions, he added, are designed to counter misinformation that feeds hostility. “Because of a lack of exposure, people are just ignorant,” he said. “If you’re only exposed to certain shows in California or New York, you’ll assume that’s what Pride looks like here. But the context is different. Our needs are different.”
He also addressed the planned counter-protest, saying the church group has every right to demonstrate just as LGBTQ Bahamians have the right to march. “It was purposeful, obviously, by the pronunciations that were made on different shows. But they have the right to do so, because it’s a testament to what every human being — heterosexual, homosexual, Christian, non-Christian — has the human right to do,” he said.
Although Pride has never received formal political endorsement, organisers say government agencies, particularly the Ministry of Health, have partnered in areas such as HIV prevention and public education. “It would be unfair to say the government gives political support,” Mr Bullard said. “But they have facilitated discussions.”
For organisers like Mr Rollins and Mr Bullard, the stakes are deeply personal. Mr Rollins said early Pride efforts were acts of courage in a climate of hostility. Mr Bullard recalled growing up believing he was alone. “I grew up thinking I was the only gay person in The Bahamas,” he said. “I had to pretend I wasn’t gay to be Bahamian. It led to depression and anxiety. Events like Pride are necessary to let people know they’re not alone.”
Comments
hrysippus 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
What is interesting here is the simple level of ignorance being displayed, Jesus said not one word about men who were gay, there is no teaching of Jesus's referencing anything close to homosexuality, and again and again some church leaders get obsessed with the subject. We can speculate why that is.
joeblow 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
... the real ignorance on display here is not understanding that Jewish value systems were based on the 10 commandments and the laws of Moses given to be a moral guide for the people of Israel. Within that body of laws, there were two basic categories of sin: those for which sacrifices could be given and those for which death was the penalty. Homosexuality, along with a few other sins, were in the latter category. Death was the only penalty. The reason Jesus came, was to be a sacrifice for all sin, but especially for those that had no sacrifice for forgiveness. He did not have to say anything specific about homosexuality because everyone in his culture knew it was punishable by death, as was adultery or a child striking their parent. That is why when he told the woman found in adultery to go an sin no more, that would have included all those sins punishable by death, if people repent and are forgiven. One cannot revel in their sins and expect Gods grace! Of course, one would first have to believe in God in order to place some value on His dictates!
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Jesus love them and died for them same as adulters. Fornicates mean spirited liars and those who believe they have the keys to the kingdom. Be real and like Jesus said those without sin cast the first stone
Sign in to comment
