Mingoes lose battle with Warhawks

CAPTAIN Anjeniker Joseph and outside hitter Hannah McBride had four kills each, but it was not enough as the University of The Bahamas Mingoes women’s volleyball team opened the season in the New Providence Volleyball Association (NPVA) with a loss to the Lady Warhawks on Monday.

Playing at the DW Davis Gymnasium, UB fell in four sets; 26-24, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-17. UB’s head coach, Raymond Wilson said that his team played a good first game.

“We have some new parts to the puzzle,” Wilson said. “Most of the parts for the two sets served and passed very well. After the third set, we got back into the match and allowed our emotions to drop. We found ourselves in a position where we were down six or seven points.”

UB played a strong first set going up by almost ten points. The Lady Warhawks clawed their way back into the game before tying it at 22 points. UB went up 24-23 and looked to seal the deal but the Lady Warhawks deuced the game up. The Warhawks won the next two points and set 26-24.

It was a close battle in the second set, but UB was able to hold on after taking the 23-22 lead to win 25-22.

The third set saw UB struggling early on as they went down 7-1. They never recovered and fell 25-15. The fourth set was like the third set as UB went down 9-1. They made the score 15-12 but the Lady Warhawks went on a 5-1 run and eventually won 25-17.

UB’s next opponent will be known at a later date as the full NPVA schedule has not been released as yet.