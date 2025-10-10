Pharmacists: Period products available, issue is demand

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampell@tribunemedia.net

PHARMACISTS are pushing back against claims that women face limited choices in menstrual products, insisting that nearly any item can be sourced upon request.

Their response follows Equality Bahamas president Alicia Wallace’s recent call for government action to “address the limited choice” of menstrual products in the country by investing in local manufacturing and ensuring items are sold tax-free in stores and pharmacies. Ms Wallace argued that newer alternatives to traditional pads and tampons—such as menstrual cups, discs, and period underwear—are not widely available, and that styles, sizes, and materials remain restricted.

Pharmacists, however, say the issue is less about access and more about demand. They said most pharmacies will order or refer customers for any product not currently in stock, and that limited shelf variety often reflects low sales volume rather than unwillingness to import.

Rainya Pinder, head pharmacist at Smitty’s Pharmacy, said menstrual cups are routinely stocked and “sell out a lot,” but acknowledged that carrying full size ranges of period underwear is challenging for smaller stores.

“Space is a real issue, and we won’t tie up cash in slow-moving size ranges,” she said. “That said, if someone requests period underwear or discs, we’ll take the number, order it in, and let the customer know when it arrives.”

Ms Pinder added that local health patterns also shape what pharmacies keep on hand. “We see a lot of women with heavy bleeding locally. For them, period underwear alone may not be practical. A cup plus a pad tends to work better,” she said.

She noted that the decision to stock certain items comes down to balancing storage, cost, and demand. “When we first opened, we carried a full range of baby foods, thinking they’d sell regularly,” she said. “But for almost three years, it just sat on the shelves and expired. We eventually had to stop stocking it. That’s exactly what happens with certain health products. Until people start asking for them consistently, it’s better to bring them in as needed.”

Philip Gray, a pharmacist with more than 30 years’ experience and owner of Quality Care Pharmacy on Paradise Island, said pharmacists routinely help customers find what they need, whether it’s a product, specialist referral, or medical guidance.

“As pharmacists, our scope is a lot broader than just handing over products,” he said. “We’re trained to consult with people when they’re challenged with health issues, whether that’s heavy bleeding, endometriosis, fibroids, or menopause. Sometimes the right answer isn’t just a product, it’s helping them find the right specialist or treatment.”

He added that there are already local distributors offering organic and alternative menstrual products, and that the claim of a shortage surprised many in the industry.

“When that article came out, it came up right away in our pharmacy owners’ group chat,” he said. “People were asking, ‘Where is this shortage they’re talking about?’ Because as far as we’re aware, there’s no widespread issue. If something isn’t in stock, we can bring it in within days.”

He encouraged women to approach their pharmacists directly for help sourcing any menstrual product, traditional or modern. “It isn’t that it isn’t available,” he said. “Sometimes people just don’t know where to go or who to ask. That’s why I always tell my customers: your pharmacist is your most accessible member of the healthcare team. Use that resource.”

Leonard Stirrup, a former public health pharmacist who now operates a private pharmacy in Exuma, said the perception of limited variety often stems from confusion between public and private sector availability.

“A lot of times when people are complaining, it’s coming from the public sector,” he said. “The government can’t buy every brand or every product. The public system works on a formulary, a list of essential medicines and supplies that it can afford to purchase in bulk for the whole population.”

He said private pharmacies, on the other hand, can cater to niche requests through wholesalers. “If there’s demand, wholesalers will bring it in,” he said. “It’s really a question of whether customers are willing to pay for those alternatives. Once there’s interest and people are asking, the supply follows.”

He added that calls for greater variety often overlook cost realities. “People have to be realistic,” he said. “If you have money for a Volkswagen, you can’t demand a Mercedes and expect the government to pick up the tab. In the public sector, they provide what’s essential. In the private sector, if you want something more specialised, it’s available but it comes at a cost.”

Mr Stirrup said affordability and awareness, not availability, remain the main challenges. “Even in the United States or Canada, not every public programme covers every product,” he said. “It’s no different here. If someone wants menstrual cups or period underwear, any pharmacist can order it in. The question is whether the customer is prepared to buy it.”