Rodgers impressed with Hield progress

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

MENTOR and coach Ronn Rodgers said he’s pleased with the progress he’s seen from Bahamian professional super welterweight boxer Carl ‘242 Flashy’ Hield.

The 39-year-old journeyman is in town wrapping up his training sessions at Major’s Striker’s Boxing Club before he heads off to Columbia for his next fight on Friday, October 17, against Saider Vizcaino.

The fight is scheduled for the Coliseo de Monumental de Cienaga, Clenaga, Colombia when Vizcaino, the 33-year-old Colombian native, puts his 12-6-1 win-loss-draw record against Hield’s 12-0 mark.

Rodgers, who played a pivotal role in securing the deal for Hield, who will be defending his WBA’s FedeCaribe title, said Hield is looking good as usual.

“He’s in the gym every day ear;y and leaving late, getting that good sweat and staying on weight” Rodgers said.

“He should be ready. No problem.

“I’m looking for a successful defence. Right now he has his eye on the WBC Intercontinental. That will be his next challenge and that is what we’re trying to get sorted out. Hopefully we can push it to November.”

With a very long amateur career, Rodgers said Hield has developed a “fighter’s instinct and ring generalship”, but more importantly, he’s comfortable in the ring as a fighter.

“No matter how good you are, if you are not comfortable, you are burning energy,” Rodgers said. “He’s quite comfortable in the ring. It’s like his second home.

“So, for him to do what he wants to do and stay relaxed and be as fast or as strong as he wants and also to have the clarity of mind, it’s a good upgrade from the amateur ranks.”

Rodgers, who also acts as an agent for Hield, said there’s always something that Hield can work on, but he won’t let it out of the bag. He said Hield is just that type of fighter that can make the necessary adjustment against his opponent.

In giving God thanks for giving him the strength and energy to get up every morning to keep his dream alive of becoming a world boxing champion, Hield said training at home with Rodgers.

“I came here and I’m learning how to strategize, which is different from what I had as an amatuer, but has helped me as a professional,” Hield said.

“Everyone in the gym here comes together whenever I need sparring and they make sure that I get in the rings to prepare for the fight.”

Each morning he got up since he’s been home for the past few weeks, Held said he would go to Better Body Gym to lift weights and then he hit the boxing bag and his sparring partners in the afternoon.

“I’ve been working on some little tricks with Mr Rodgers so I could be ready for whatever the fighter brings,” Hield said. “I have to have something to add to it.”

Thanks to Rodgers and Strikers Boxing Club for the training sessions, Hield will be leaving on Sunday for Colombia and by Friday, he’s confident that he will have his hand raised for his 13th straight victory as a pro.

“I am motivated because they always say a setback is always for a major comeback,” saaid Hield, whose previous fight on August 30 when he was to fight for the WBC Intercontinental belt, but it was called off due to the political unrest between Venezuela and the United States of America.

“I was just staying focused, keep grinding and keep my mind set on trying to get a world title shot by the beginning of next year.”

Although there are some people who feel he’s “too old” to continue fighting and he should hang up his gloves, Hield said he made a promise to his deceased mother, Norma Hield, his number one fan, who encouraged him to never give up and to go for his dream.

“My dream was always to turn professional and be a world champion,” Hield said. “But I turned professional late because back in the days when you were young, you were only focused on representing your country.

“But at one point, I realised that I wasn’t getting the support from my country as an amateur, so I had to roll over and become pro. It showed me that if I had gone pro a long time ago, UI would have been a world champion by now.”

After losing to some and beating others as an amateur, Hield said he watched as some of those opponents turned pro and got to fight for a world title or are world champions.

“I’m more motivated to go after my dream,” Hield said. “I’m not getting the full support from my country, but I am still motivated to go for that big world title fight.

“I am just going to keep winning and winning and wait for my name to be called. They will call my name sooner than quicker.”

And when his name is called, Hield said he will “definitely be ready. I will be a new champion in The Bahamas”. He encouraged the naysayers to just wait and see.

In addition to the Strikers Boxing Club, Hield also thanked Beer Pressure, Production Gurus, Rigger242, R&R Sports Management and Rollin Type Importer Limited for their sponsorship.



