Suspected suicide as mom of two found hanging at Rasta camp

A MOTHER of two was found hanging yesterday morning at a Rasta Camp off Fire Trail Road, becoming the country’s 11th suspected suicide for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police said the body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered in an outdoor shed at the community, where residents gathered in shock and disbelief as officers investigated the scene.

Rastafarian leader Priest Richmond McKinney identified the woman as Kettlyne Ferdinand, describing her as a long-time member of the community who had been “unstable” in recent years following a trip to Haiti.

“When she came back, she was moving rather strange, but not in a violent way, but she was saying some off things and moved a bit different,” he said. “So persons face whatever take place in Haiti, we don’t know, but when she came back, she was different. But during all that, she was still active.”

Mr McKinney said Ferdinand had been part of the church for nearly two decades and once helped teach younger members about Rastafarian culture and the principles from a woman’s perspective.

“She seemed very active within our community over the years, but after she get the situation, she wasn’t so active,” he said. “Everybody feel safe around her, so it isn’t no problem.”

He added that her death was unexpected, as she had not shown any signs of suicidal behaviour.

A somber mood hung over the community as residents expressed sadness and confusion over her death. Mr McKinney said the group is awaiting a formal police report but does not suspect foul play.

Ms Ferdinand is believed to have left behind two children, said to be between 16 and 18 years old.

In 2024, there were eight suicides, up from six in 2023.