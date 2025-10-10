‘Teen assaults youth with knife who later retaliates using a tree branch’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A YOUTH used a tree branch to attack a fellow 15-year-old who had earlier assaulted him with a knife, a court heard yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that one of the teens attacked and injured the other with a knife on Apple Street, while the second boy is accused of retaliating with a tree branch on Verbena Street that same day.

Both minors, whose names are being withheld because of their age, were charged with causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument on September 25 before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. They denied the charges when arraigned in the presence of their guardians and were granted bail.

The boys’ police bail was extended, and they were ordered to observe a 7pm to 8am curfew each day until trial, which is set to begin on November 20.

Mark Penn represented one of the accused. Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the matter.