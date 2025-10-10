Too many suffer in silence

EDITOR, The Tribune.

This week, we observe two global moments that speak to the moral and emotional strength of our nation. World Mental Health Day is on October 10, under the auspices of the World Health Organisation, and the International Day of the Girl Child is on October 11, recognised by the United Nations.

Though distinct in purpose, these observances share a single truth: the well-being of our people and the empowerment of our girls are inseparable from the progress of our country. When our daughters are strong in mind and spirit, The Bahamas stands taller.

Regrettably, we are often reminded that too many among us are suffering in silence. I extend heartfelt condolences to the daughter and son who, on October 9, lost their mother to apparent suicide. Their loss, and the anguish of every family facing similar tragedy, must awaken in us a deeper sense of duty, to listen, intervene, and build systems that value every life.

Here at home, we must confront another painful reality, and that is the rising number of girls being abused by relatives, church leaders, and other trusted adults. These are not isolated stories; they are the symptom of a society that has looked away for too long. Abuse of power leaves lifelong scars, and the emotional wreckage it creates too often drives young people towards despair.

We must also remember the little girl who watched her father gunned down in the street, and countless children who witness violence in their homes and neighbourhoods. Their nightmares are real; their innocence is stolen before its time. We must protect the minds and hearts of our children as fiercely as we protect our borders.

As we mark World Mental Health Day, let us expand access to counselling, crisis intervention, and trauma-informed care in every school, clinic, and community. As we celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, let us renew our vow to ensure that every girl is safe, supported, and believed, that justice is not delayed, and dignity is not denied.

We must break the silence surrounding mental illness once and for all. There is no shame in seeking help. The true shame lies in a society that refuses to provide it. Healing is not weakness; it is strength reclaimed.

These two observances remind us of a single, sacred duty: to build a Bahamas where mental wellness and gender equality are not privileges but promises kept. Now while this week spotlights our girls, we must not forget that good mental health belongs to all of us, men and women, boys and girls alike. Our daughters will only rise as high as our sons are strong in character, compassion, and resolve. When our men stand as allies, protecting, uplifting, and walking beside the women of this nation, then, and only then, will we build a Bahamas for all Bahamians.

Senator Maxine Seymour

October 9, 2025.