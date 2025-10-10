Two Haitian men accused of being involved in $7.8m Cat Island drug bust

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO Haitian men were remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of involvement in a $7.8 million cocaine bust on Cat Island last week.

Prosecutors allege that Joel Alfred, also known as “Alfred Joel,” 42, and Fredson Frederic, also known as “Fredric Fredson,” 37, were found hiding in bushes in McQueen, Cat Island, with 920 pounds of cocaine around 6pm on October 4.

The drugs seized reportedly have an estimated street value of $7,810,000.

Both men pleaded not guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply when they appeared before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson, the prosecutor, objected to bail, arguing that the defendants were flight risks due to their lack of legal status in The Bahamas.

The magistrate agreed, remanding both men to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial, which is set for December 5, 2026.