JCNP unified practice rescheduled to Monday after stadium dispute

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) has received approval to hold its unified practice on Monday, October 13, following a dispute over the use of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium this weekend.

The organisation had planned to host the event on Sunday but was denied access because of the National Youth March scheduled for the same day.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg defended the decision, saying the facilities needed to be secured and sanitised exclusively for the youth event.

He said the march will begin at 2pm and usually lasts about five hours, with the stadium and surrounding areas reserved from 11am to 9pm to ensure the safety and protection of students.

“According to my Director of Youth, none of the Junkanoo groups were invited to participate in the Youth March, and that’s for various reasons based on some things that happened in the past,” Mr Bowleg said.

“This is all about youth. The young people will be marching. I don’t intend to have any adults or any alcohol or anything being held on these premises, around these young people. Anything can happen — it will have to happen after they would have completed and left.”

The JCNP had publicly criticised the initial denial, accusing officials of bias and inconsistency. The group said it had already signed a contract with the National Sports Authority, paid in full, and received all required approvals, including from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

It described the last-minute revocation as disrespectful to the Junkanoo community and a breach of basic fairness.

However, after further discussions with authorities, the JCNP was granted approval to move its event to Monday.

The practice, dubbed “Boys on Da Boulevard,” is expected to bring the same energy and excitement that traditionally builds ahead of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

Fans are being encouraged to “get out the chat and in the road” as Division B groups take over The Boulevard starting at 6pm.

Groups scheduled to perform include Colours, Redland Soldiers, The Mighty Eagles, and Original Congos.